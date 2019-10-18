Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 30: At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Lee More, 74, of Buffalo Lake was backing out of a driveway in his 2018 Chevy Express when he struck a parked 2018 Honda Accord, causing moderate damage to the parked vehicle. More's vehicle had minor damage to the rear driver-side bumper. There were no citations and no injuries.
OCT. 3: At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Grade Road and Dale Street Southwest. A 2007 Cadillac DTS driven by Duwayne Peterson, 87, of Hutchinson was turning left on to Dale Street when it was hit by a southbound 1997 Ford COF driven by Marvin Stuber. More's vehicle had moderate functional damage to the driver-side door, and Stuber's vehicle had moderate damage to the front bumper. There were no injuries and Stuber was cited for alleged failure to yield.
OCT. 6: At 7:05 p.m., officers responded to shoplifting at Walmart. A 41-year-old female from Hutchinson allegedly failed to pay for 10 items worth a total of $81.31, which included miscellaneous food and grocery items. She was cited for the theft and released.
OCT. 13: At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to shoplifting at Walmart. They spoke with loss prevention and learned a 63-year-old Hutchinson woman allegedly failed to properly scan her merchandise was stopped leaving the store. The total value of the grocery items was $48, and she was issued a court summons.
OCT. 15: At 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and Boston Street Southwest. A 2003 Buick LeSabre driven by Sofia Noling, 44, of Glencoe was exiting the Hutchinson mall parking lot at Century Avenue when it was struck by a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Anna Dentlinger, 24, of Hutchinson. According to the report, Noling said she came to a complete stop at the intersection before entering. Dentlinger's vehicle had disabling damage to the front passenger tire and was towed from the scene. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 8:14 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 900 block of Harrington Street Southwest. They met with the victim who said two electrical chords attached to Halloween decorations had been cut. The Halloween decorations were working on the evening of Oct. 13, and the victim noticed on Oct. 14 they didn't turn on. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.
OCT. 16: At 9:20 a.m., officers responded to theft at a residence on the 200 block of Shady Ridge Road. They spoke with the victim who said he left money in his room for approximately 10 minutes, and when he returned it was gone. Officers spoke to another member of the residence who denied being involved. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.
At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the Lot E parking lot, across from the police station. A 2008 Ford COF driven by a juvenile boy from Hutchinson was parking next to a 2013 Ford Edge owned by Clarine Stepien, 61, of Glencoe when the front passenger side of the juvenile's vehicle struck the rear driver-side of Stepien's vehicle. Both vehicles had minimal damage and no citations were issued.