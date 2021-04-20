Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
APRIL 4: At 9:12 p.m., police responded to a report of assault at State Highway 15 S. and Echo Drive. An 18-year-old Hutchinson man reported that he riding his bicycle and was punched from behind and knocked over by an unidentified man who then attempted to steal the bicycle. The victim was able to stand on his bicycle after it was laying on the ground as the suspect attempted to steal. The man then fled on foot. A passerby witnessed the incident and stated there were two men that approached the victim when he was knocked off his bicycle, and one fled north on Main Street while another fled toward Oakland Cemetery.
APRIL 5: At 12:12 p.m., police responded to a crash at the McDonald’s drive-thru. A 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Diana Jean Hodges, 63, of Hutchinson was at the pickup window when the vehicle was hit from behind by a 2016 Mazda CX-5 driven by John Michael Nichols, 84, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries and no citations, and the Tiburon had minor damage.
APRIL 6: At 11:25 a.m., police made a warrant arrest in the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County for probation violation on an original charge of simple robbery. The boy was taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 8: At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a crash at State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue. A 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by William Clarence Schauer, 74, of Green Isle was facing northbound on Highway 15, waiting to make a left turn onto Denver Avenue. The driver had a flashing yellow arrow and attempted to make the turn but collided with a southbound 2020 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Jacqueline Joanne Rossi, 68, of Hutchinson. Schauer said he did not see the Rav 4 approaching. The Corolla had disabling damage and the Rav 4 had moderate functional damage, and Rossi had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Schauer was cited for failure to yield right of way.
APRIL 12: A 3:44 p.m., police arrested a man for drug possession while responding to a report of suspicious activity at Dunn Brothers Coffee. Staff reported a man acting erratic in the restroom. The reporting person said she had heard glass breaking in the bathroom as well. Police made contact with the man, who was identified as Jonathan Chase Birch, 37, of Hutchinson. Birch admitted to breaking his marijuana pipe. He also admitted to having a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. The pipe later tested positive for methamphetamine. Birch was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He’s been charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
APRIL 13: At 10:45 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the 400 block of California Street. Police received information that Dana Rochelle Johnson, 29, of Hutchinson, who had a warrant out of McLeod County, was at a residence on California Street. The warrant was on an original charge of fifth-degree controlled substance. Police responded to the home, contacted the home owner, Johnson was found in a bedroom, arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. There were no additional charges from this incident.