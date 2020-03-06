Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 21: At 11:17 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Linden Avenue Southwest. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ronald Graue, 77, of Brandon, South Dakota, was northbound on Highway 15 when it applied its breaks and signaled it was going to make a left turn and was rear-ended by a 2002 Mercury Villager driven by Mary Hansch, 63, of Stewart. The Villager sustained minor front end damage. The Impala sustained moderate functional damage to the rear bumper. Hansch was cited for following too closely and Graue was cited for improper change of course.
FEB. 24: At 8:38 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street North. A 2004 Acura MDX driven by Diane Muckenhirn, 60, of Hutchinson was stopped at the traffic light when it was rear-ended by a southbound 2008 Kia Sedan driven by Mayra Vanessa Garza, 29, of Hutchinson. The Acura sustained minor rear damage. The Kia sustained front bumper damage. Garza was cited for failure to drive with due care.
FEB. 27: At 9:30 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 900 block of State Highway 15 South. Cameron Jacob Beilke, 19, of Hutchinson was charged with two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance, and two counts of felony possession. Police found 46.725 grams of THC concentrate cartridges and 47 grams of marijuana. Beilke was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 28: At 8:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at School Road and State Highway 7. A 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Carmen Luebke, 40, of Litchfield was southbound on School Road when it hit the rear bumper of a southbound 2010 Ford Pickup driven by Andrew Meece, 37, of Hutchinson. The Ford was attempting to go around the Volkswagen, which Meece claimed had been parked while Luebke was on her cell phone. Luebke denied being stopped or having a blinker activated. There was minor damage to both vehicles. Luebke was cited for use of a wireless communication device and not having proof of insurance.
At 8:02 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Walmart. A blue and grey HP Pavillion display laptop computer worth $449 was first noticed missing by an employee on Feb. 27. The manager asked an employee to investigate, who reviewed surveillance video and found that the laptop was missing on Feb. 26.
MAR. 2: At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at the warming house at North Park. A puck was shot through a window. The damage is estimated at $200.