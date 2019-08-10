Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JULY 20: At 6:05 p.m., officers responded to fraudulent charges on a debit card. The victim said that a charge of $103 was made at the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis. The victim did not stay at the hotel and was unsure of how the charge was made. The investigation is ongoing, and officers will be following up with the hotel.
JULY 22: At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Century Avenue. Philip Kirtz, 17, of Hector was outhbound in a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue when he hit the back bumper of a Subaru Outback driven by Jennie Pirnie, 43, of Hutchinson that stopped at the stoplight. Pirnie reported pain in her neck as a result of the crash, and both vehicles sustained minor damage. Kirtz was cited for failure to drive with due care.
JULY 24: At 3 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Hutchinson Health Clinic. Steven Coulston, 61, of Lake Lillian was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre into the east parking lot when he suffered a medical emergency and struck a nearby light post. A passenger in the vehicle was able to bring the car to a stop. No citations were issued.
At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of California Street Northwest. A witness said a Kia Sportage driven by Paige Gregor, 16, of Hutchinson backed out of a driveway and hit a parked 2015 Chevy Equinox. The witness said Gregor got out of her vehicle and looked at the damage before driving off. The Equinox sustained damage to the front driver-side quarter panel. Officers spoke with Gregor who said she saw the damage and drove away. Gregor was cited for a collision with an unintended vehicle.
JULY 30: At 6:26 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Walmart. Carrie Huitt, 42, of Glencoe was exiting the store when she noticed her 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan had sustained moderate damage to the rear bumper. Officers reviewed security camera footage but were unable to get a description of the vehicle.
JULY 31: At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hassan Street and Second Avenue Southwest. Cody Schabert, 21, of Hutchinson was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 when he tried to cross in front of a Cadillac SRX driven by Amy Larson, 62, of Hutchinson and the two cars collided. Schabert was cited for failure to yield and there were no injuries reported.
At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a gas drive-off at Kwik Trip. The suspect pumped $20 of E88 gas and left without paying in a grey Chevy Impala. The drive-off is still under investigation, and there are no suspects at this time.
AUG. 2: At 3:42 a.m., officers responded to an assault on the 400 block of California Street. A 33-year-old man from Sauk Rapids was bleeding profusely from wounds on his face and head. He stated that earlier on a social media app, he agreed to meet with two males on California Street. Once they met, the suspects asked the victim for money and received $24. The victim said he followed after them when they began to walk away, and they both proceeded to assault him with a tree branch, punches and kicks. The victim was taken to Hutchinson Health for multiple injuries. Officers later found and arrested Markell Vashawn William-Ollife, 18, of Hutchinson and Derek Lee Preston-Olson, 19, of Minneapolis near Target. Both were charged with second-degree assault, aiding and abetting assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault and aiding and abetting assault in the third degree.
At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to shoplifting at Walmart. Loss prevention had detained two female shoplifters from Hutchinson and St. Cloud, and officers are requesting charges of gross misdemeanor theft on the two females. The total of the shoplifted items was $543.44.
At 3:27 p.m., officers responded to property damage on the 900 block of Merrill Street Southwest. The caller said that a group of juvenile boys were biking south on Merrill when one fell off a bike and scratched the caller's 2005 Chevy Silverado. A verbal confrontation ensued between the man and the boys before they ultimately rode off on their bikes. The caller recognized three of the juvenile boys. Damage to the truck is estimated at $200, and the investigation is ongoing.
AUG. 3: At 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a crash with a bicyclist on Delaware Street. Richard Holmgren, 53, of Hutchinson was riding on the Luce Line State Trail. While attempting to cross the intersection at Delaware, Holmgren was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Justin Blackketter, 17, of Hutchinson. Holmgren was taken to Hutchinson Health with minor injuries. No citations were issued.
At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Arby's. David Dobratz, 64, of Hutchinson was backing a 2019 Chevy Malibu out of a parking stall when it struck a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Wylene Danielson, 67, of Cokato. Danielson was attempting to pull into a parking spot next to Dobratz when he struck her vehicle, and Dobratz stated he didn't see her when he was backing out. Danielson's vehicle sustained minor damage to the rear driver side, and Dobratz's vehicle sustained damage rear passenger bumper. No citations were given.
AUG. 4: At 12:32 a.m., officers met with a man about a stolen vehicle. A 2004 Nissan Quest van was reportedly found at the area of 190th Street outside city limits. The man was unaware his vehicle had been stolen and said the last time he'd seen it was approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 3. He believed he left the keys inside the vehicle. The van was processed for evidence and returned to the owner. The investigation is pending, and there are no suspects at this time.
AUG. 5: At 9:31 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run at Valley View Apartments. The owner of a 2012 Hyundai Accent said the vehicle had been hit between Aug. 3-5 whiled parked in a parking spot. The car sustained moderate damage to the front driver-side bumper. There are no suspects.
AUG. 6: At 9:38 a.m., officers responded to a crash with a bicyclist at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Bluff Street. Kimberly Schlueter, 40, of Cosmos was stopped at a stoplight when she attempted to turn onto Highway 7 and hit Chance Gildea, 35, of Hutchinson, who was riding his bike. Schlueter stated she didn't see Gildea when she made the turn, and she struck the rear tire of his bike. Schlueter's vehicle sustained no damage, and no citations were given.
AUG. 7: At 6:03 p.m., police conducted a warrant arrest on the 600 block of Main Street. Samantha Ray Franco, 30, of Litchfield was taken into custody for a parole violation stemming from original charges of gross misdemeanor driving after revocation, gross misdemeanor drug charge of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and fifth-degree drug possession. Franco was arrested and taken to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputy.
At 7:24 p.m., officers responded to property damage in the area of Fifth Street and Franklin Street. A woman said a window on her Pontiac Grand Prix had been broken sometime after 4 p.m. Aug. 5. Damage is estimated at $300, and there are no suspects at this time.