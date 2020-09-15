Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 20: At 2:11 p.m., a man at the 800 block of Jefferson Street Southeast reported two bicycles and a utility cart with a total value of $450 were stolen. There were no suspects.
AUG. 27: At 1:09 p.m., a woman on the 10 block of Denver Avenue Southeast reported a stolen package. She saw the package near her mailbox on Aug. 26 and decided to leave it and pick it up the next day. When she went to retrieve the package on Aug. 27, it was gone. Surveillance footage shows a man taking the package, the contents of which are valued at $65. Police are working to identify the suspect.
AUG. 29: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run property damage at the intersection of Lynn Road and Second Avenue Southwest. A witness saw a small, north-facing sedan at the intersection’s stop sign attempt to make a right-hand turn and travel eastbound. In doing so, the driver of the vehicle cut the corner too short, went over the curb and struck a light pole. The vehicle then left the scene. Neither the vehicle or driver were identified or found.
AUG. 31: At 10:51 p.m., officers arrested Jose Luis Cano, 40, during a traffic stop near the intersection of Franklin Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest. The officer recognized Cano, who had an active warrant out of McLeod County for probation violation on an original charge of gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation. Inside Cano’s wallet officers found a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl. Cano was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail, and he’s been charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
SEPT. 2: At 7:25 p.m., Hutchinson police arrested a 17-year-old Hutchinson boy on the 800 block of Dale Street while assisting the Minnesota Department of Corrections with a juvenile probation violation. The boy had an apprehension and detention order for original charges of felony damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle out of Cottonwood County. The boy was arrested and taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile Detention Center.
SEPT. 3: At 6:31 p.m., Oscar Alejandro Garcia, 28, of Hutchinson was arrested during a traffic stop near State Highway 7 and California Street. A police officer recognized the driver had an active warrant out of Anoka County for failure to appear on the an original charge of misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, with a $300 cash bail. Garcia was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 4: At 9:50 a.m., officers arrested Adam Timothy Elliott, 24, of Hutchinson when he turned himself in on a warrant out of Sibley County for failure to appear on a traffic violation. Elliott was arrested, booked, posted $200 bail and released with a new court date.
At 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a theft on the 400 block of Shady Ridge Road Northwest. A Hutchinson woman reported a political flag was stolen from the front of her house. The flag is valued at $40, and there were no suspects.
SEPT. 6: At 9:11 p.m., officers responded to theft at Pizza Ranch. An employee from the store reported a counterfeit $100 bill received during a pizza delivery to an unknown man at Masonic/West River Park. The man was not found. SEPT. 7: At 9:18 a.m., officers responded to a theft on the 100 block of Third Avenue Southwest. The victim said his black and yellow bike hauler was stolen, and believed it was taken from the bike rack about one week prior. The hauler, which is valued at $400, was not secured at the time it was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
SEPT. 9: At 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Scott Wingate, 32, of Glencoe near a pond on the 1100 block of State Highway 7 West. While patrolling, an officer recognized Wingate and knew he had McLeod County warrants for his arrest for failure to comply on an original charge of felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, and misdemeanor driving after revocation. Wingate was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.