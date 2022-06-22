Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 10: At 8:14 a.m., police were on routine patrol when an officer noticed a fire hydrant that had been struck at the intersection of School Road Southwest and Mcdonald Drive Southwest. It was laying on its side. Officers followed the fluid leak from the scene to a nearby residence and found a vehicle with front-end damage and red paint transfer in the driveway. The driver admitted to hitting the hydrant that morning. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained moderate damage but was functional. The driver was issued a citation for allegedly failing to report property damage and for driving without due care.
At 4:28 a.m., police responded to a report of an unwanted person. An adult woman had apparently trespassed at the Valley View Apartments property on Fourth Avenue Northeast prior to the incident. The woman returned to the property and was arrested for allegedly violating a trespass order. She was taken to McLeod County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
JUNE 11: At 4:22 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash. A 1994 Harley-Davidson FXDWG Cruiser driven by Dale Robert Moody, 61, of Watkins was eastbound on North High Drive Northwest when control of the vehicle was lost due to a handlebar issue. The driver slowed, entered the ditch and jumped off the motorcycle. The driver was evaluated by Allina Ambulance but not taken from the scene. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was disabled. It was towed.
At 8:54 p.m., police were on routine patrol when they saw a juvenile male who matched the description of someone known to have an outstanding warrant. Officers confirmed the 17-year-old Hutchinson resident had an active warrant for alleged fifth-degree drug possession. The juvenile was taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JUNE 12: At 12:19 a.m., police responded to a report of someone in the area of the 400 block of California Street Northwest who had an active warrant. Officers arrested Delina Camille Mullen, 34, of Minneapolis for allegedly failing to appear or pay a fine in McLeod County. Mullen provided the $200 cash bail and was booked and released with a new court date.