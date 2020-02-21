Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 10: At 2:58 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Walmart. A man believed to be 25 years old and from Sartel is believed to have walked out of the store with a food saver valued at $124. Police are requesting misdemeanor theft charges.
FEB. 11: At 2:56 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at the high school. An iPhone 8 estimated at $235 was taken. Using the Find My Phone app, police traced the phone to the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest, where a 17-year-old admitted taking it. Charges of misdemeanor theft are pending from McLeod County.
FEB. 14: At 12:27 p.m., officers responded to crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Edmonton Avenue South. A 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Benjamin Miklasz, 19, of Dassel was northbound on Highway 15 approaching Edmonton Avenue when it rear-ended a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Rodney Bumgardner, 57, of Aurelia, Iowa. The Caravan sustained moderate functional damage to the front bumper. The Impala sustained moderate functional damage to the rear bumper. Miklasz was cited for following too close.
At 2 p.m., officers responded to a crash at State Highway 15 and South Grade Road South. A 1998 Saturn SL driven by a 17-year-old girl from Kimball was northbound on Highway 15 when it rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Christoper Matvick, 20, of Hillman stopped at the South Grade intersection. The Saturn SL sustained minor front damage and the Malibu sustained moderate functional damage to the rear bumper. Davis was cited for failure to drive with due care.
FEB. 15: At 4:34 p.m., officers responded to a crash at 1380 State Highway 15 S. A 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Michael McDonald, 64, of Hutchinson hit a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rochelle Radunz, 61, of Hutchinson. The Caravan sustained minor damage to the passenger side, and the Equinox sustained minor damage.
FEB. 17: At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Second Avenue and Grove Street Southwest. A 2013 Ford SRW driven by Corey Brown, 22, of Hutchinson was northbound on Grove Street when it hit a westbound 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by Amanda Efraimson, 29, of Hutchinson. The SRW sustained moderate functional damage to the rear passenger side. The Yaris sustained moderate damage to the front end. Brown was cited for failure to yield right of way.