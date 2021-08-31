Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 11: At 3:50 p.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of Main Street North and Second Avenue Northwest. A 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Cleve Albert Moore, 51, of Hutchinson, was angle parked on Second Avenue. As the vehicle was backing out of the parking spot it struck a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Stephen Russell Blair, 39, of Hutchinson, which was waiting in line at the stop sign. The Toyota had minor damage and the Ford had moderate-functional damage. There were no injuries.
AUG. 12: At 12:40 p.m., police responded to a crash on Third Avenue Southeast. A 2004 Ford F150 driven by Thomas Dean Betker, 54, of Hutchinson, was parked facing westbound on Third Avenue. While pulling out of the parking spot the vehicle struck a westbound 2013 Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old Hutchinson girl. The F150 had minor damage and the Taurus had moderate-functional damage. There were no injuries.
At 11:33 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 500 block of Linden Avenue Southwest. A resident reported they had heard someone shot a BB or pellet at a bedroom window, but did not see any suspects. An officer saw a small hole in the window that appeared to have come from a BB or pellet. There were no suspects.
At 8:18 p.m., police made a warrant arrest in the Hutchinson Police Department. Adam Clifford Hermel, 40, of Hutchinson, turned himself in on a warrant for violation of an order for protection. He paid $300 bail and was released with a new court date.
AUG. 13: At 6:44 a.m., police made a warrant arrest with drug charges near the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue. An officer on patrol saw Ian Kenneth Burley, 30, of Hutchinson driving a motor vehicle and was aware that Burley's driving status was revoked. The officer stopped the vehicle and Burley admitted his driving status was revoked. The officer searched Burley an allegedly found a baggie with a powdery residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine. Burley was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor driving after revocation and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
At 10:01 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at Kwik Trip. A woman allegedly stole $8.52 worth of food items and left in an unknown vehicle without a front license plate.
AUG. 15: At 9:24 a.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of School Road and the State Highway 7 service road. A 2021 BMW driven by Tricia Elizabeth Achman, 44, of Hutchinson, was northbound on School Road when a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by Roger Allen Voss, 82, of Hutchinson, exited the Speedway parking lot and collided with the BMW. The Ford had minor damage and the BMW had moderate damage. Voss was cited for failure to yield to a motor vehicle.
AUG. 16: At 3:24 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot. A 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Phylandis Taylor, 67, of Hutchinson, was eastbound at the end of the parking lot when an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown person allegedly attempted to go the wrong way down the lane of traffic at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and collided with the Mitsubishi. The unknown vehicle then left the scene and had not been identified.
AUG. 18: At 7:54 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage at Rotary Park. A city parks employee found pavers had been removed from the area of the restroom and the north windows of the restroom were broken. The stainless steel counter in the pavilion was also damaged. The damage was estimated at $1,800, and this is the fourth time vandalism has occurred at Rotary Park this summer. There were no suspects.