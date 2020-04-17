Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 24: At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of Fourth Avenue Northwest and State Highway 15 North. A 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by Alec Michael Nowak, 22, of Cosmos was in a left turn lane but tried to merge back into the eastbound lane of Fourth Avenue Northeast, hitting a 1997 Toyota Camry driven by John Francis Kachelmeier, 44, of Hutchinson. The Passat sustained minor damage to the rear passenger quarter panel and the Camry sustained minor damage to the front quarter panel. Nowak was cited for improper change of course.
APRIL 3: At 6:29 p.m., police responded to a theft at Kwik Trip. At 3:05 p.m., a 39-year-old man from Sherburn driving an Oldsmobile Alero went inside the store and purchased cigarettes and a soda, but denied taking fuel worth $29.98. Police were unable to contact the suspect but are requesting charges of misdemeanor theft.
APRIL 6: At 8:48 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Street Southeast. The Hutchinson Parks Department reported a playground backhoe digger was stolen April 3-5. The digger is valued at $997.
APRIL 10: At 11:03 a.m., police arrested Gene Gary Peterson, 68, of Hutchinson for trespassing at Cenex. Peterson was throwing things at the building, and when asked to leave by an employee, he called the employee a derogatory name and yelled at other customers. Peterson was arrested, booked and released with a citation for trespassing.
APRIL 11: At 5:56 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at Walmart. A 57-year-old Hutchinson woman said someone took her wallet. The wallet and its contents, valued at $50, contained a credit card, a bank debit card, an ID and medical and dental insurance cards.
APRIL 12: At 7:06 a.m., policed responded to a disturbance at Days Inn. While there, police found a .22 long gun rifle, .22 magazine and 12 gauge shotgun shell. After being unable to locate the victim at the hotel, the victim later said they were grabbed by the wrist/arm, scratched, pushed and swung at. The suspect, a felon, is a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. Police are requesting charges for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and felony possession of ammunition.
APRIL 13: At 9:29 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 300 block of Monroe Street. The victim reported a garbage can containing wood was missing from the alley. The can is valued at $80. After investigating, a 47-year-old woman from Hutchinson admitted to taking the can. She was cited for misdemeanor theft.
At 3:16 p.m., police responded to a report of theft. A 20-year-old Hutchinson man paid $1,000 to an individual online for a puppy. He also paid $900 for the puppy to be shipped. The victim later learned he was a victim of a nationwide scam.
At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of trespassing at Hutchinson Health. A hospital security officer was involved in an altercation with Gene Gary Peterson, 68, of Hutchinson. The officer observed Peterson in the vestibule area of the hospital trying to open something with a knife. After asking Peterson to leave, the officer took the knife and forced Peterson out of the hospital. During the altercation, the officer sustained a cut to his thigh. Peterson was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 8:15 p.m., police responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Main Street South. The victim's apartment was broken into sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 13. A JBL speaker worth $100 and 40 DVDs worth $360 were taken.
APRIL 14: At 5:13 p.m., police responded to a burglary on the 500 block of State Highway 7 East. The property had been vacant for an extended period of time, and it was not known what was taken, if anything. The investigation is ongoing.