Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
April 12: At 11:07 p.m., police arrested Hunter Allen Keck, 23, of Glencoe on the 700 block of Linden Avenue Southwest. An officer was making a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup when Keck and a passenger fled northbound on foot. Inside the pickup was a small, silver plate with white, crystal-like powder on it that field tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also a scale and a razor. Keck was later interviewed and admitted that he ran because he was using drugs and is on probation. He was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle.
April 13: At 1:15 p.m., police responded to a fraud report on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. The victim reported that he had tried to purchase a truck off eBay using $1,500 worth of eBay gift cards. The suspect used fake eBay logos and a website address to trick the suspect. After the victim gave the suspect the pin codes to the gift cards, the suspect stopped communicating with the victim.
At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Walmart. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was hit while legally parked some time between April 6-10. The Silverado sustained moderate functional damage estimated at more than $1,000. The investigation is ongoing.
April 16: At 11:34 a.m., police responded to a crash with property damage at the intersection of Second Avenue and Adams Street Southeast. A 2014 Subaru Forester driven by a 16-year-old girl from Darwin was eastbound on Second Avenue and stopped at the stop sign. When the Subaru began driving through the intersection it collided with a northbound 2017 Ram Wagon driven by Nicholas James Peterson, 36, of Baldwin, Wisconsin. The 16-year-old girl said she did not see the other vehicle. The Subaru sustained moderate functional damage to the front passenger quarter panel and the Wagon sustained moderate functional damage to the front driver quarter panel. There were no injuries and the 16-year-old was cited for failure to yield.
April 17: At 6:37 p.m., police responded to a theft. A 62-year-old Hutchinson woman reported a lost wallet and two fraudulent bank transactions totaling $205.98 through Western Union. The victim notified police the next day that her wallet had been found in the women's restroom at Target and that the only thing missing was about $150 in cash. There are no suspects.
April 18: At 1:09 p.m., police responded to a verbal altercation on the 1000 block of Prairie View Drive Southwest. Officers learned that Devin James Nelson-Rhoda, 19, of North Mankato had been in an altercation and left the residence on foot. An officer saw Nelson-Rhoda walking eastbound on South Grade Road. After officers made contact with Nelson-Rhoda, a witness said they saw the suspect placing items in the ditch before officers arrived. A plastic baggie containing pills that tested positive for amphetamines was found. Nelson-Rhoda was charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
April 19: At 10:44 a.m., police responded to a burglary on Fifth Avenue Northeast. The victim said he was missing $300 worth of wrenches, various tools and a lawn mower battery. The door to the garage was unlocked.
April 20: At 2 p.m., police and the South West Metro Drug task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of Tyler Street in Hutchinson. During the search, four whole and four partial pills marked “S 90 3” were found inside a red shoebox in a bedroom closet. The pills were identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule 4 controlled substance. Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were also found. Corbin Bailey Florence-Kidd, 20, of Hutchinson admitted to purchasing the pills with another man. He was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
April 21: At 1:50 a.m., McLeod County Dispatch received a 911 hang-up from the King Motel in Hutchinson. A Hutchinson officer learned Abraham De Jesus Garcia, 35, of Hutchinson called 911 50 times over the weekend with no emergency to report. At 2:25 a.m., an officer learned Garcia called an additional 11 times that morning. An officer then learned that between 2:40 and 3:35 a.m., Garcia called 16 more times. Garcia was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with two misdemeanors of emergency calls and communications knowing no emergency exists.