Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 12: At 11:31 a.m., police responded to a report of theft at the Walmart parking lot. The license plate from a 1998 Ford Contour was missing and believed to have been taken some time between 2-3 p.m. the previous day while it was parked.
At 1:35 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Hutchinson Health Clinic. A 2011 Honda Odyssey had broken plastic near the front bumper and driver's side. The Odyssey also had a broken fog light.
MARCH 13: At 9:05 a.m., police responded to a report of shoplifting at Target. When officers arrived they found Amy Sue Popp, 46, of Hutchinson, who tried to steal several laundry products valued at $36.83. She was arrested and taken to the police station, booked and released. Popp was issued a citation.
MARCH 14: At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a report of counterfeit money at Kwik Trip. A juvenile girl used a $20 counterfeit bill and may not have known it was fake. A bank tested the bill with an ink pen and confirmed it was fake.
At 5:51 p.m., police responded to a theft on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Sometime between March 7 and March 14, someone entered a 1990 Chevrolet pickup and took a $100 Pioneer radio deck, a $500 Rockford Fosgate 700 amplifier, a $150 1200-watt amplifier, and a pair of Rockford Fosgate subwoofers valued at $150.
MARCH 15: At 3:43 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 300 block of Circle Drive Southwest. A 1998 Ford Ranger was egged on the windshield and driver's side door panel. The impact shattered the driver's side window. Police spoke with two juvenile boys from Hutchinson. While speaking to the boys, police cited them for minor consumption.
MARCH 16: At 12:08 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Dale Street and Lewis Avenue. The victim said his son's unoccupied 1987 Chevrolet Blazer was hit earlier and the other driver didn't stop. The victim described the suspect as a male and the vehicle as a grey or silver Volkswagen with white wheels, possibly a Jetta.
At 10:51 p.m., policed responded to a report of property damage on the 100 block of Main Street South. A Hutchinson woman said she heard a loud bang and saw that someone had hit her 2014 Jeep Patriot with a piece of cement. Scratched on the hood was the message “your dead." Damage is estimated at $1,000.
MARCH 18: At 10:37 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 900 block of Jefferson Street Southeast. A 2001 Chevrolet Blazer had a white, chocolate-like substance on a partially opened window. The victim, a 20 year-old woman from Hutchinson, also noticed the Blazer was tampered with and that an orange and white FXR jacket valued at $490 was missing.
MARCH 23: At 3:53 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 600 block of South Grade Road Southwest. Bernhard Burnell Dreier, 61, of Hutchinson was sitting at the Maytag Laundry for three to four hours not doing anything. Dreier had a body-only active warrant out of McLeod County for a probation violation stemming from second-degree burglary, and a misdemeanor for failing to appear at family court. Dreier was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 25: At 8:26 a.m., police made a warrant arrest for Melody Molly Voigt, 41, of Hutchinson. Voigt had an active warrant for a third-degree body-only gross misdemeanor DWI out of McLeod County. Voigt was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.