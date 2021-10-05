Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 20: At 10:54 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of the State Highway 15 service road and South Grade Road. A 2004 Mazda MPV driven by Romonda Leigh Nelson, 60, of Hanover, was southbound on the service road while a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Jessica Renee Lewandowski, 30, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on School Road. There was a heavy rain and both drivers said they did not see each other and collided in the intersection. Both vehicles had damage and both drivers expressed minor pains from the crash. There were no citations.
SEPT. 22: At 5:59 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the Aldi parking lot. A 2013 Kia Sportage was parked and unoccupied when an unknown vehicle allegedly struck it, causing minor damage.