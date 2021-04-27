Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
APRIL 15: At 1:40 p.m., police responded to a crash at the Walmart parking lot. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon Marie Boettcher, 66, of Hutchinson was exiting rows of parking stalls when it struck a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ronald Allen Egge. The Santa Fe had minor damage and the Corvette had moderate functional damage.
At 4:43 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 200 block of North High Drive Northwest. A woman said the catalytic converter was stolen off of her 1999 Honda Accord between April 11 and April 15.
At 8:01 p.m., police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop in the area of Jefferson Street and Second Avenue Southeast. An officer saw a vehicle that was registered to a person who had a warrant out for their arrest and initiated the stop. The man was was identified as Brian Keith Berwald, 40, of Hutchinson, who had a felony body-only warrant out of Meeker County for pretrial release violation on original charges of possession of of ammo/firearm with conviction of violence, fifth-degree drug possession and theft. Berwald was arrested and booked at the Hutchinson Police Department, and then custody was given to Meeker County.
APRIL 19: At 3:10 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street South. An officer saw a vehicle on Main Street with the driver’s side headlight not on and performed the traffic stop. The driver, Willie James Lambrecht, 40, of Hutchinson, said he did not have his driver’s license on him and gave a false name that did not come back on file. Lambrecht’s identity was eventually discovered and police found that his license had been revoked. He was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with misdemeanor giving false information to police and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
At 5:21 p.m., police responded to a crash near Main Street South and Third Avenue Southwest. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Anthony Michael Banken, 46, of Watkins, was northbound on Main Street when stopped for traffic and was rear-ended by a 2012 Toyota Prius V driven by Zoe Madeleine Edlund, 18, of Silver Lake. The Toyota had moderate functional damage and the Silverado had minor damage. There were no injuries and Edlund was cited for duty to drive with due care.