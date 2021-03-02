Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 16: At 6:14 p.m., police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Days Inn. Police were called to assist with removing a 19-year-old man whose temporary housing was being terminated. The man had become aggressive and was threatening Days Inn management. The man was arrested, booked and released. Charges are pending from the City Attorney’s Office.
FEB. 18: At 6:15 a.m., police responded to a theft at Hillyard Inc. An employee reported that the catalytic converter was cut and stolen off of a company 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The cost to repair the vehicle is estimated at more than $1,000.
At 8:15 a.m., police responded to a report of theft and property damage at Car Shop Inc. The catalytic converters on a 2012 Ford Escape XLT, 2002 Ford Explorer and 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland were stolen, and the exhaust pipe on a 2005 Ford Escape was cut half way on one side. The total cost of the catalytic converters and repairs to all four vehicles was $8,878.44 The theft was believed to have happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Feb. 18. The investigation was ongoing.
FEB. 19: At 8:45 a.m., police responded to a crash at Apollo Apartments. A 1986 Ford Garbage Truck driven by James Michael Herzberg, 48, of Willmar, slid downhill on an icy road and crashed into a parked 2015 Ram Truck and a 2011 Ford Econoline Van. The parked vehicles had minor damage and the garbage truck had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and no citations.
At 3:29 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 800 block of Dale Street. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Lino Lakes by a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy for an original charge of felony threats of violence. There were no additional charges.
FEB. 20: At 10:06 a.m., police responded to a crash at the Cash Wise parking lot. A 2014 Ford F150 driven by Michael John Kaukola, 43, of Hutchinson, was backing out of parking space when it collided with an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Gerald Hugo Plath, 77, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no injuries and no citations.
FEB. 21: At 5:09 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Franklin Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest. Police received a complaint regarding a 2007 Ford F150 that allegedly caused numerous head-on collisions with other vehicles. Police found the vehicle, observed moving violations and performed a traffic stop. The driver, Christopher Thomas Guse, 39, of Kerkhoven, showed signs of impairment. After performing field sobriety tests, Guse was arrested for DWI. There were three open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle, and Guse later provided a breath sample that revealed an alcohol concentration of 0.27. He was taken to McLeod County Jail and has been charged with third-degree DWI-GM and misdemeanor open container.
FEB. 22: At 8:13 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dale Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Linda Lee Nicolay, 54, of Hutchinson, was southbound on Dale Street when it began making a left turn to go eastbound on Fourth Avenue and collided with a northbound 2008 Ford SUV driven by Laura Kathleen Reed, 47, of Hutchinson. The Jeep had minor damage and the Ford had moderate functional damage. Nicolay was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning. There were no injuries.