Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JAN. 19: At 6:54 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Adams Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by James Duane Yost, 58, of Hutchinson was stopped at a stop sign face northbound when it was rear-ended by a 2009 Chevrolet driven by Jose Leonardo Chavez, 28, of Hutchinson. The report says the roads were icy. There were no injuries and both vehicles had moderate damage. Chavez was issued a citation for duty to drive with due care.
JAN. 20: At 9 p.m., police responded to Subway on State Highway 7 for a woman who wanted to turn herself in on a warrant. Tesa Justine Sifuentes, 24, of Gaylor had a felony warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for second-degree controlled substances. Sifuentes was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 22: At 10:21 a.m., police responded to a report of theft and motor vehicle tampering at the Leader office. An employee reported that two business vehicles in the parking lot had been tampered with overnight. The catalytic converter was cut and stolen from one van, and cut from a second van but not stolen. The catalytic converters have a combined value of $2,500. There were no suspects.
JAN. 23: At 11:48 p.m., police made a drug arrest on the 1500 block of McDonald Drive Southwest. Police responded to the area regarding a vehicle that had been there about 30 minutes, which was suspicious according to the reporting person. Police made contact with the people in the vehicle. During the investigation, police allege there were indicators of marijuana use, and they allegedly found a THC cartridge on Alexander Joseph Bjorstrom, 18, of Hutchinson, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle. He was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance-possession. A 16-year-old boy from Hutchinson was also in the vehicle. He was issued a citation for curfew for minors, and his parents were called to respond to the scene.
At 8:54 p.m., police responded to a report of property damage at North High Drive and State Highway 15. A 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jonathan Tyler Arsenault, 29, of North Mankato was southbound on Highway 15 when it entered the roundabout at a high rate of speed and struck a sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle had moderate functional damage. No citation was issued.
At 6:56 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop in the area of Fifth Avenue Northeast and Clark Street. An officer observed a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with expired registration. The person parked the vehicle on Fifth Avenue and walked toward Clark Street. The officer stopped the 19-year-old Hutchinson man and found that his driving status was suspended. The man was arrested and searched, and during the search a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance and blunt were allegedly found. The blunt and substance field tested positive for marijuana. The man was taken to the Hutchinson Police Department, booked and released. Charges are being requested of the City Attorney's Office for driving after suspension, possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and expired registration.
JAN. 25: At 1:08 a.m., police made an arrest for theft and possession of a controlled substance. Police were dispatched to the alleyway of the 100 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast for a man pushing a dumpster through the alley and asking for a ride to Silver Lake. The man was identified as Timothy James Hansen, 34, of Silver Lake. It was determined the dumpster was taken from Al's Car Wash. Hansen was acting strangely, and when officers searched him they allegedly found a baggie containing a crystalline substance. Police allegedly also found hypodermic needles containing an unknown substance, and a pipe with white residue. Residue from the baggie and pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine. Hansen was arrested and charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles, and gross misdemeanor theft.
At 12:43 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 15. A 2004 Saturn driven by Dillan James Walstad, 23, of Hutchinson was northbound on Highway 15 when it was hit in the intersection by a 2020 Toyota 4RN that was eastbound on Highway 7 and driven by Shareta Lewis, 42, of Toledo, Ohio. According to Walstad and a witness, he had a green light. The Saturn had severe disabling damage and the Toyota had moderate functional damage. There were no injuries and Lewis was cited for failure to stop for a traffic control device.