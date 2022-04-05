Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MARCH 18: At 5:45 p.m., police took a report of a crash at Main Street South and Miller Avenue Southwest that happened at 4:45 p.m. the same day. A 2017 Ford F150 driven by Kevin James True, 62, of Hutchinson, and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jarrod R. H. Zelm, 33, of Hutchinson, were both southbound on Main Street. The Silverado came to a stop to make a left-hand turn and was rear-ended by the Ford. There were no reported injuries and both vehicles had moderate functional damage. No citations were issued. True confirmed the events of the crash to an officer.
MARCH 21: At 4:19 p.m., police took a report of a boy who shot Orbeez from a toy gun out of a moving vehicle. Police made contact with the boy on the 400 block of Boulder Street Southwest and confirmed the gun used was a toy with an orange tip. The boy was remorseful for the incident and was cited for disorderly conduct.
MARCH 24: At 4:09 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Edmonton Avenue Southeast and Montreal Street Southeast. A 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Raeann Rose Carlson, 71, of Litchfield, had stopped and was proceeding northbound through the intersection when it was hit by a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Nicolette Jean Larson, 28, of Hutchinson. The Ford had moderate disabling damage and the Chevrolet had severe disabling damage. A juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Hutchinson Health by Allina Ambulance to assess possible injuries. No citations were issued.
MARCH 25: At 12:49 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highway 7 East and Michigan Street Northeast. The drivern Pedro Crus Jr., 36, of Hutchinson, was arrested for failure to appear warrant out of McLeod County on an original charge of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Crus was also charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during this interaction and taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 27: At 8:07 a.m., police responded to a report of a found handgun in a bag along with other items on the 1000 block of Texas Avenue Northwest. A man said he found it on the ground next to his vehicle. The gun was not loaded, but magazines loaded with ammunition were also in the bag. There was no identifying information with the gun and items, and the investigation is ongoing.
MARCH 28: At 11:48 a.m., police made a warrant arrest outside Burger King. Desirey Ginger York, 40, of Hutchinson had an active warrant out of McLeod County for probation violation on original charges of felony third-degree drug possession and felony check forgery. As a result of this interaction police have also charged her with felony fifth-degree possession and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
MARCH 29: At 5:13 p.m., police took a report of theft that occurred at America’s Fitness Center around 4-4:30 p.m. that day. The victim left a phone in a cubby while they exercised, and the phone was gone when they returned. The estimated value of the phone is $750, and there were no suspects.
MARCH 30: At 2:49 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 South and Baltimore Avenue Southwest. A 2011 Honda CRV driven by Bunny Ann Bassler, 74, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Baltimore Avenue making a left-hand turn to go northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a southbound 2005 Ford Explorer driven by David Isaias Martinez, 20, of Sleepy Eye. There were no reported injuries and both vehicles had severe disabling damage. Bassler was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Martinez was also cited for driving after revocation and for driving an uninsured vehicle.