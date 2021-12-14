Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV. 23: At 2:34 p.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle from AmericInn Lodge and Suites. A man said his brother's 1992 Honda Accord with custom wheels was stolen from the parking lot. The estimated cost to replace the vehicle was $2,500-$3,000. Police found the vehicle and saw that someone had tired to remove the stereo. The vehicle was returned to the owner, and the investigation was ongoing.
NOV. 28: At 2:11 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Denver Avenue Southwest and State Highway 15 South. A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Nicholas Anthony Jannette, 44, of Dassel, was northbound on the service road near Happy Panda and stopped at the intersection with Denver Avenue. As the Explorer proceeded to cross the road toward the Walmart parking lot, it collided with a 2014 Buick Encore driven by Maddison Rose Mora, 21, of Hutchinson, that was westbound on Denver. Jannette said he didn't see the Buick. Jannette had a minor injury and Mora had a moderate injury and was taken to Hutchinson Health. The Ford had moderate functional damage and the Buick had moderate disabling damage. Jannette was cited for failure to drive with due care.
NOV. 30: At 2:08 p.m., police took a report of a hit-and-run crash in the VFW parking lot. A 1999 Ford Crown Victoria owned by Stanly August Ristow, 73, of Hutchinson, was parked legally in the lot. When the owner returned to the vehicle, he noticed driver's side front door, rear door and rear quarter panel were all damaged. It appears and unknown vehicle sideswiped the Ford, as there was white paint transfer on its side. There were no suspects.
DEC. 1: At 7:44 a.m., police responded to a report of property damage on the 400 block of Prospect Street Northeast. A man reported that the mud flaps on his vehicle were cut off and taken. The damage was believed to have happened in the early morning hours. The cost to replace the mud flaps was estimated at $218. There were no suspects.