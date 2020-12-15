Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
DEC. 2: At 10:02 a.m., police responded to a theft on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. A 5-by-8 metal-framed trailer with wood sheeting and oversized tires valued at $1,500 was reported stolen. There were no suspects.
At 6:49 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a garage door at East Pishney Lane. The possible suspect vehicle was described as dark in color. Police saw dark color transferred onto the garage door and glass on the ground from the garage door. The victim will provide police with an estimate of the damage. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department.
DEC. 4: At 6:51 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Adams St. Southeast. A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sharon Marie Fox, 66, of Hutchinson, and a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Peter Donald Bolling, 63, of Hutchinson were both southbound on Adam Street approaching Washington Avenue. Both vehicles moved forward at the stop sign, and the Ford rear-ended the Jeep. There were no injuries and no citations. Both vehicles had minor damage.
DEC. 7: At 7:45 a.m., police responded to a crash on South Grade Road, east of Dale Street Southwest. A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Tricia Lyn Lacanne, 40, of Hutchinson was westbound on South Grade when it attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle, lost control and collided with a 2012 Ford Escape that was eastbound on South Grade and driven by a juvenile girl. The roadway was icy. There were no injuries and Lacanne was cited for duty to drive with due care.
At 2:37 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at Speedway West on State Highway 7. Police received a tip that Justin Thomas Delare, 31, of Dassel was at the Speedway. Delare was on supervised release from prison for a first-degree drug conviction and had an active warrant with the Department of Corrections. Police found Delare in a red pickup. During the investigation, Delare allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and a search warrant was applied for and granted for vehicle he was driving. Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe. Delare was taken to McLeod County Jail and has been charged with fifth-degree controlled substance and third-degree DWI-refusal to submit.
At 11:08 p.m., police took a report of fraud. A Hutchinson woman reported fraudulent activity on her credit card that was used by her juvenile daughter to purchase a Playstation 5 for $50 on Facebook. The woman said $466 of additional charges were made to her account with the transaction. The incident was under investigation.