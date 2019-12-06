Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
Nov. 26: At 10:47 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound on the South Grade Road roundabout and hit the curb before exiting. The officer followed the vehicle to an address on the 600 block of South Grade Road and identified a passenger as Andrew Scott Smith, 19, of Hutchinson. Smith had an active warrant for failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor theft charge. Smith was taken into custody and later to McLeod County Jail when he was unable to pay bail of $200 cash or $2,000 bond.
NOV. 30: At 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and State Highway 15. Pamela Cady, 54, of Hutchinson was stopped at the traffic lights in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra facing east. A 2001 Nisson Frontier driven by a minor was southbound on State Highway 15 and tried to make a right turn onto Century Avenue. Due to icy roads, the Nisson slid into the Hyundai. The Nisson sustained minor damage and the Hyundai sustained moderate but functional damage. No airbags were deployed and there were no apparent injuries. The driver of the Nisson was cited for alleged failure to drive with due care.
At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Florida Street. Alexander Hemmah, 30, of St. Cloud was westbound in a 2008 Lincoln Navigator. She was reportedly traveling 35 mph in a 60 mph zone due to ice and stopped to park on the side of the road, on the north shoulder. Henry Sanchez Rivera, 30, of Montevideo was westbound in a 2006 Ford F-150. He attempted to pass by as Hemmah pulled out to make a U-turn. Rivera attempted to avoid the crash but was unable due to icy conditions. Both vehicles were inoperable from damage and were towed. There were no injuries. Hemmah allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 and was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and for alleged careless driving.