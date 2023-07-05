police patch

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:

JUNE 14: At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of the Hutchinson Mall. A 2003 Acura 3.2TL Sedan driven by Rand Peterman, 70, of Gaylord was southbound on State Highway 15 South when it turned westbound into the entry towards the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. As the driver made the turn, they crashed into a poll in the center median of the entry. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson firefighters also responded. The driver was taken by ambulance from the scene due to possible injuries. The vehicle was towed. No citations were issued.

