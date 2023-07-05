Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
JUNE 14: At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of the Hutchinson Mall. A 2003 Acura 3.2TL Sedan driven by Rand Peterman, 70, of Gaylord was southbound on State Highway 15 South when it turned westbound into the entry towards the Hutchinson Mall parking lot. As the driver made the turn, they crashed into a poll in the center median of the entry. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson firefighters also responded. The driver was taken by ambulance from the scene due to possible injuries. The vehicle was towed. No citations were issued.
JUNE 20: At 2:12 p.m., officers received a report of theft of a rear license plate on the 1000 block of Neal Avenue Southwest. The person who reported the incident said they believed the theft happened the previous night while their vehicle was outside in a parking lot. There were no suspects.
JUNE 24: At 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 South and Baltimore Avenue Southwest. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Timothy Charles Domeier, 62, of New Ulm was southbound on Highway 15. A 2016 Buick Encore driven by Alyssa Emilie Isackson, 31, of Lafayette was at Baltimore Avenue. it pulled out onto Highway 15 and collided with the Chevrolet. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed. Isackson was cited.
JUNE 25: At 1:10 a.m., officers were on active patrol and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Rum Avenue. The driver was found to have their license revoked for public safety. Jenna Lou Jacobsen, 29, of Hutchinson was taken to McLeod County Jail. She was charged with gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation.