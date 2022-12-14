Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
NOV: 14: At 5:57 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 West and Montana Street Northwest. A 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Yancey Whitney Catlin, 35, of Brownton was westbound on Highway 7. A 2006 Cadillac STS driven by Arianna Renee Lea Damlow, 26, was eastbound on Highway 7. The Explorer attempted a left turn when the vehicles collided. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed. Catlin was cited.
NOV. 22: At 12:04 p.m., police responded t to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Main Street South and Second Avenue Southeast. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 17-year-old male from Hutchinson was about to exit its parking spot facing south on Main Street. A 2010 Kia Soul driven by Roger Gale Eno, 95, of Hutchinson was westbound on Second Avenue Southeast and had the green light to turn southbound on Main Street. The Kia Soul was southbound on Main Street when the Grand Prix pulled out and collided with it. No injuries were reported. There were no tows. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. The juvenile was cited.
At 4:06 p.m., police were told delivered packages were taken from outside a residence on the 1000 block of Texas Avenue Northwest. The contents of the package were valued at $173. There were no suspects.
At 7:09 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 725 Baltimore Avenue Southwest. Officers spoke with Brian Keith Berwald, 42, of Hutchinson, who was taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail for allegedly possessing a controlled substance. He has been charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony possession.
NOV. 25: At 10:59 a.m., police responded to a report of a shoplifter at Cash Wise Foods. Officers apprehended the suspect who had attempted to leave the store with $553 worth of merchandise. The 48-year-old man from Glencoe was taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 28: At 6 p.m., police responded to a car vs. bicycle accident. A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Andrew David Broll, 30 of Hutchinson was southbound on Merrill Street Southwest. It stopped at the stop sign with Linden Avenue Southwest, then continued south. A 16-year-old male on a bicycle was eastbound on the sidewalk on the south side of Linden Avenue Southwest and collided into the side of the Cobalt. Allina responded to the scene. There was minor damage to the Cobalt. No citations were issued.
DEC. 4: At 1:31 p.m., police performed a traffic stop in the area of 1210 State Highway 7. Controlled substances were found. Ryan David Dannewitz, 43, of Cologne was taken into custody and taken to McLeod County Jail. He has been charged with gross misdemeanor possession.