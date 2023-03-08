Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
FEB. 13: At 1:29 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 7 East and contacted a male passenger who had an outstanding warrant. Scot Randolph Burandt, 57, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for allegedly failing to appear in McLeod County Court on an original charge of disorderly conduct. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 16: At 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a 911 hang up at the AmericInn. No one answered a call back. Police found no one was in distress. A woman in the room was found to have two outstanding warrants. Chelsea Paige Dooley, 35, of Fairfax was taken into custody for a warrant alleging contempt of court. Her original charges were two counts of fifth-degree drug possession. She was also alleged to have violated probation from Sibley County on an assault charge. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 2:53 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Mary Lou Larose, 63, of Hutchinson was northbound on the parking lot frontage road in front of Marshalls. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a minor was westbound in the parking lot between Buffalo Wild Wings and Marshalls. It came to the same frontage road. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped and then continued onto the exit. The Chevrolet's front bumper struck the passenger side of the Ford. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citation was issued.
FEB. 18: At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Fallon Madeline Theis, 31, of Hutchinson and a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Lon Buske, 55, of Hutchinson were northbound on South Grade Court Southwest, with the 2016 Jeep Cherokee in front. It stopped in the roadway. The 2020 Jeep Cherokee stopped behind it. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee reversed into the 2020 Jeep Cherokee. No injuries were reported. No citation was issued.
FEB. 24: At 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Hassan Street Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast. A 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Jeremy Robert Ryks, 46, of Hutchinson was southbound approaching the intersection. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jessica Lea Thompson, 52, of Hutchinson was eastbound approaching the intersection. The Dodge attempted to stop but started to slide. It then continued, entered the Chevrolet's lane, and the Chevrolet collided with the Dodge's passenger side. Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson firefighters responded. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No tows were called. The roads were covered in ice. Ryks was cited for allegedly failing to yield the right of way.
At 1:04 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Fifth Avenue Southwest and Franklin Street Southwest. A 2006 Dodge Durango driven by Michael David Kisling, 53, of Hutchinson was southbound, approaching the stop sigh. A 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Adam Robert Buboltz, 38, of Hutchinson was eastbound, approaching the intersection. The Durango attempted to stop but continued to slide through the intersection. The Acadia tried to swerve to avoid a crash, but ran into a snowbank. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. The roads were covered in snow. Kisling was cited for allegedly failing to yield right of way.
FEB. 25: At 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 East and Main Street North. Both vehicles were westbound on State Highway 7 East. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph Andrew Bayerl, 26, of Hutchinson stopped at the stoplight on Main Street North in the left turn lane. A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by Anne Margaret Snorek, 35, of Maple Plain was behind, and entered the turning lane. Snorken attempted to stop but slid into the back of the Silverado. Hutchinson firefighters responded. No injuries were reported. No tows were called. No citations were issued. The roads were covered in ice.
FEB. 27: At 9:59 a.m., officers contacted someone with an active warrant at King Motel. Alexis Marie Lockheart, 31, of Hutchinson was taken into custody for allegedly failing to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct out of McLeod County. Lockhart was taken to McLeod County Jail.