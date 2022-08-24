Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
AUG. 1: At 11:39 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of 114 Main St. N. A 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Benita Lynn Hackbarth, 61, of Hutchinson was parked, facing south from 9 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m. When the owner returned there was damage to the rear driver’s side bumper with red paint transfer. It sustained minor damage.
At 8:22 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Denver Avenue Southwest and Boston Street Southwest. A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by James Allan Pregler, 29, of Montrose was southbound at the stop sign. A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Natalie Nicole Halvorson, 25, of Lake Elsinore, California, pulled out to make a left-hand turn to continue eastbound on Denver Avenue and sideswiped the Chevrolet. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet was towed. Halvorson was cited.
AUG. 2: At 1:43 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2014 Volkswagen Toureg driven by Devon Nathan Bode, 18, of Hutchinson was southbound on State Highway 15 South, as was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kristine Martha Otte, 46, of Hutchinson. The Jeep stopped for the red light at the intersection with Century Avenue. The Volkswagen’s front end collided with the Jeep’s rear end, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. Bode was cited.
AUG. 3: At 10:56 a.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of 238 Main St. S. A 2008 toyota Highlander owned by Sandra Ann Bonniwell, 75, of Hutchinson was parked, facing southbound, from roughly 3:30-5:30 p.m. The owner says the vehicle was struck during that time. It sustained minor damage.
AUG. 4: At 7:26 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash. A 2006 Ford Fusion was unoccupied and parked legally on the right-hand side of the road, facing east on West Shore Drive Southwest. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by a minor was eastbound when it collided with the parked car. There were no tows. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. The minor was cited.
AUG. 5: At 11:34 a.m., police responded to a report of theft. A store reported a 19-year-old female employee took a total of $220 in cash from the register over the span of a few days. Charges are pending.
At 12:32 p.m., police responded to a crash report. Jill Yvonne Myllykangas, 70, of Hutchinson came to the lobby to report they had been westbound on South Grade Road Southwest when a piece of plywood flew from an older white flat-bed truck that was eastbound. The wood struck the front end of her 2008 Hyundai Veracruz, dealing minor damage. She was unable to get a license plate, make or model. No injuries were reported.
At 4:09 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash. Jordan Darian Eastlund, 26, of Hutchinson, a bicyclist, said the incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. when he was northbound, crossing the intersection of Denver Avenue and State Highway 15 in the crosswalk on his bike. As he reached the north side something struck the rear tire of his bike, causing him to lose control and crash. Eastlund reported a passerby told him a vehicle had struck him. He sustained minor injuries. The bike was not damaged.
AUG. 7: At 10:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at King Motel. After officers assured the safety of parties involved, it was discovered one person had an active warrant. Erinn Lynn Crotteau, 35, of Loquet was arrested for failing to appear in court on a charge of alleged fifth-degree assault from Stearns County. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 8: At 4:35 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. Samantha Jewell Emigh, 49, of Hutchinson reported that at about 11 a.m., they were backing out of their driveway in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, and were struck by a red truck traveling eastbound on Fifth Avenue Southeast. The driver stopped to ask if Emigh was OK, then continued eastbound. Emigh did not get the name of the driver, or a license plate number. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.