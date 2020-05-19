Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
MAY 4: At 1:24 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 15 and Denver Avenue Southwest. A 2018 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Nicholas William Opatz, 39, of Williston, North Dakota, was southbound on Highway 15 and had a green light and was driving through the intersection. A 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Marlene Kay Rannow, 77, of Silver Lake was southbound on Highway 15 when it turned to travel west on Denver Avenue but drove in front of the Suburban and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles sustained severe disabling damage, and both drivers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Rannow was cited not yielding the right of way.
MAY 6: At 2:41 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and Blackhawk Drive Southwest. A garbage truck owned by West Central Sanitation and driven by Pedro Antonio Diaz Garmendez, 26, of Willmar attempted to turn left off Century Avenue and onto Blackhawk Drive when a water bottle fell off the dash of the vehicle and got stuck in the steering wheel. The driver was unable to complete the turn and struck three post office mailboxes. One of the mailboxes also hit a power meter owned by Hutchinson Utilities Commission, causing damage to the power meter and an area power failure for Mediacom. There were no injuries and the driver was cited for duty to drive with due care-speed greater than reasonable.
MAY 7: At 9:24 a.m., police took a report of theft on the 500 block of Harvest Street Southwest. The victim reported several items were taken off a boat parked on the street between 11:30 p.m. May 6 and 7:30 a.m. May 7. The items included a 2012 Mercury 25 horsepower 4-stroke outboard motor with electric start, a four-blade prop attached to the motor, a gasoline tank and battery with plastic case. The combined estimated value of the items is $3,640. The investigation is ongoing.
MAY 11: At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the Shamrock Inn for a suspicious vehicle. Officers made contact with two people in the vehicle, and the front seat passenger was identified as Chantel Marie Novak, 26, of Cass Lake. Inside the vehicle on the floor where Novak was sitting was a black bag containing a glass pipe, straw and plastic baggies with white powder residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. Novak was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.