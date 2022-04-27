Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
APRIL 7: At 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Tiger Elementary. Both vehicles were southbound on School Road. A 2010 Kia Forte driven by Hilda Azennet Garcia, 27, of Hutchinson slowed to make a left turn at the school. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark Steven Worshek, 46, of Hutchinson was directly behind and struck the rear of the Kia Forte. There were no injuries or tows. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. Worshek was cited.
APRIL 10: At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Century Avenue Southwest and Boston Street Southwest. A 2018 Kia Sorento driven by Carter Dean Weigel, 27, of Hutchinson was eastbound and stopped at the intersection. It then continued forward. According to a report, a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Tyle Ross Hart, 19, of Hutchinson was northbound and approaching the intersection, but failed to yield. The vehicles collided. There were no injuries or tows with all occupants wearing seatbelts. The Kia Sorento sustained moderate damage to the right rear passenger door but was functional. The GMC Sierra sustained moderate damage to the front bumper but was functional. Hart was cited.
APRIL 15: At 5:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the Walmart parking lot. According to a report, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Andrew Gerald Fank, 46, of Cosmos backed out of a parking space and hit the back end of a 2022 Ford F350, which was unoccupied but owned by Ahron Bradley Krumrey, 34, of Buffalo Lake. Fank reportedly left the scene but police later made contact. There were no injuries, tows or citations. Minor damage to the Ford F350 was reported.