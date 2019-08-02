The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 24: At 4:19 a.m., the sheriff's office observed a one-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Dove Avenue, east of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 2004 Honda Accord owned and driven by Adam Gentz, 33, of New Auburn. The driver was taken to the hospital.
At 6:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash on 11th Street East, Glencoe. A 2015 Cadillac SUV owned and driven by Jacquelyn Prafke, 30, of New Auburn collided with a 2004 Dodge Durango owned by Teresa Mattson of Tonka Bay and driven by Alexander Haflund, 19, of Brownton. There were no injuries.
JULY 25: At 12:55 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 and 215th Street, north of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a Chevrolet C5500 owned by John McGreavey and driven by Sean Henke, 31, of Hutchinson. The driver was taken to Hutchinson Health.
JULY 26: At 4:19 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired on 200th Street, west of Silver Lake. The case is under investigation.
At 7:57 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of juveniles driving an ATV on 30th Street, southeast of Stewart. A sheriff's deputy spoke to the owner about the complaint.
JULY 27: At 5:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Cable Avenue, west of Winsted. A juvenile was taken to McLeod County Jail for a probable cause charge of domestic assault.
At 7:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on 200th Street, west of Silver Lake.
At 11:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on North Street, Stewart.
JULY 28: At 2:26 p.m., the sheriff's office checked on a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Underwood Avenue and Vista Road, north of Hutchinson. The vehicle was towed. The owner was found. There were no injuries.
JULY 29: At 1:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a dispute on 180th Street, west of Lester Prairie. The situation was mediated.
At 2:42 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an alarm on 11th Street East, Glencoe. Reed Polzin, 37, of Hutchinson was arrested on probable cause for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault.
At 11:42 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Lester Prairie police respond to an assault on Second Avenue North, Lester Prairie.