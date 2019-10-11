The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 2: At 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson police respond to a fight on California St. N.W., Hutchinson.
OCT. 3: At 6:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on 150th Street, Hutchinson. A 2014 Ford Escape owned and driven by Harriet Troldahl, 80, of Gaylord collided with a 2015 Subaru Legacy owned by Kalvin Ruggles and driven by a juvenile. Troldahl and a passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening. Everyone was wearing seat belts.
OCT. 4: At 12 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a response to a theft on Judd Avenue North, Glencoe.
OCT. 5: At 7:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a violation of a court order on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson. The investigation is ongoing.
OCT. 6: At 10:26 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Walden Avenue, south of Stewart. Kelly Jean Mueller, 50, of Stewart was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 7: At 5:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Yacht Avenue and 140th Street, north of Stewart. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 6:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a driving complaint in the area of 200th Street and Lace Avenue, west of Silver Lake. A citation was issued.