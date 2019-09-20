The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 13: At 6:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Powers Street and Bowman Street, Stewart. The vehicle was impounded.
At 8:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 7 and Martha Street, north of Stewart.
SEPT. 14: At 9:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on South Street, Stewart.
At 10:12 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a call for a stranded man in the Crow River in the area of State Highway 7 and Meeker-McLeod Avenue, northwest of Hutchinson.
At 3:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 200th Street, northwest of Silver Lake.
SEPT. 15: At 9:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an ATV crash in the area of Cable Avenue and 170th Street, southwest of Lester Prairie. The operator, a 52-year-old Lester Prairie resident, was flown to North Memorial Hospital for injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
SEPT. 16: At 8:26 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Kale Avenue, west of Silver Lake. A 2015 Toyota Sienna owned by John Ruach, 47, of Mankato and driven by Elizabeth Nyawech-gony Rick, 36, of Silver Lake collided with a 2005 Cadillac Deville owned and driven by Justin Erkenbrack, 27, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.