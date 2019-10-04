The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 25: At 6:16 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on County Road 7, southwest of Hutchinson. There were no injuries and no damages.
SEPT. 26: At 2:44 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to an individual in the lobby regarding a theft. A deputy advised the person of their options.
SEPT. 27: At 1:18 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke with a person in the lobby regarding harassment. A deputy advised the person of their options.
At 10:43 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Dairy Avenue, east of Glencoe.
SEPT. 28: At 6:51 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson.
At 11:50 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 120th Street and Dairy Avenue, northeast of Glencoe.
At 2:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assist on Jade Road, northwest of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
SEPT. 29: At 9:43 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson. Joshua Betker was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 30: At 2:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 190th Street and Vale Avenue, west of Hutchinson. A 2014 Chevrolet LLZ driven by a 17-year-old from Hutchinson and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jamie Schutz, 42, of Eden Valley collided. There were no injuries.
At 5:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Kale Avenue, southwest of Silver Lake. One person was taken to Hutchinson Health.
At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Swan Lake Road, northwest of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.