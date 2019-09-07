The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 28: At 4:57 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. A 2007 Toyota Yaris owned and driven by Martin Nava, 48, of Hutchinson collided with a 2015 Chevy Silverado owned by Ebert Constitution and driven by Alan Pokornowski, 55, of Cokato. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. There were no injuries. A citation was issued.
At 3:51 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a fight on Fourth Street North, Winsted.
AUG. 29: At 9:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 7 and 206th Circle, northeast of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant owned by Brittany Schindler and driven by Corey Anthony Brown, 21, of Hutchinson. The driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and were taken to Hutchinson Health due to their injuries. The vehicle was towed. Brown was arrested on charges of criminal vehicular operation and driving while impaired, and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 2: At 8:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. deer crash on County Road 9 north of Lester Prairie.
At 9:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a tree branch on fire on Rum Avenue, south of Hutchinson. The fire was extinguished by Hutchinson firefighters.
At 9:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a power line sparking in the area of Highway 7 and Hamlet Avenue, east of Silver Lake.