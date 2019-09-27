The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 18: At 5:27 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a house that was hit by lightning on Babcock Avenue, south of Lester Prairie. There was no fire.
At 10 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a motorist in the area of County Road 2 and State Highway 7, northeast of Silver Lake. A deputy helped a motorist move a vehicle off the road.
SEPT. 19: At 1:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a theft on Bowman Street, Stewart.
SEPT. 20: At 10 a.m., the sheriff's office observed suspicious activity on Grove Street, Stewart. Ronald James Anderson of Spicer was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Wells Avenue and 100th Street, north of Stewart.
SEPT. 22: At 6:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a child custody issue on Eagle Avenue, northeast of Glencoe. The situation was mediated.
At 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Unit Avenue, southwest of Brownton. Brent Markgraf, 44, of Hector was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
SEPT. 23: At 12:51 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on North Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.