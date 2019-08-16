The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 7: At 3:41 a.m., the sheriff's office observed a car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 7 and Croyden Street, Stewart.
AUG. 8: At 2:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Cable Avenue, south of Winsted. Alicia Aune, 30, of Waconia was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.
AUG. 9: At 6:33 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and County Road 9, north of Lester Prairie. A 2005 Honda Pilot owned and driven by Matt Newby, 63, of Lester Prairie collided with a 2016 Kawasaki EX250 owned and driven by Kory Trebesch, 27. There were no injuries.
At 1:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 230th Street, northwest of Hutchinson. The case is under investigation.
At 9:28 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a report of a missing child in the area of Mill Reserve Park, Winsted. The child was found and reunited with grandparents.
At 9:39 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a verbal dispute at a residence on Juniper Street in Lester Prairie. The situation was mediated.
At 11:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of State Highway 7 and County Road 9, north of Lester Prairie. The vehicle was found at Casey's in Lester Prairie. Adam Kenneth Helmbrecht, 34, of Lester Prairie was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 10: At 9:59 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 110th Street, north of Glencoe.
At 2:19 p.m., the sheriff's office stopped to assist a motorist on the side of the road in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Cameo Circle, east of Glencoe. Major Sanders, 23, of Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly giving false information to a police officer.
At 5:52 p.m., the sheriff's office followed up on an assault that had been reported Aug. 3. The case is under investigation.
AUG. 11: At 1:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft report on Powers Street, Stewart. The case is under investigation.
At 1:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a weapons violation on 145th Street, north of Plato.