The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 14: At 10:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 212 near Stewart. Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle east of Brownton. Jeff Vernon Erkenbrack, 50, of Buffalo Lake was arrested and booked into McLeod County Jail for allegedly driving while impaired and an outstanding McLeod County warrant.
AUG. 16: At 2:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a dog bite on Merrian Street, Biscay.
At 4:06 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a car vs. bicyclist crash on First Street North, Winsted.
AUG. 17: At 8:46 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Silver Lake police with a report of theft on Main Street West, Silver Lake.
AUG. 18: At 11:26 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft in the area of 86th Circle, southeast of Glencoe.
AUG. 19: At 6:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a theft of a vehicle on Robin Avenue, southwest of Brownton.
At 7:29 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a dispute on Dairy Avenue, east of Plato. The situation was mediated.