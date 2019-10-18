The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 8: At 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of of County Road 7 and Common Street, northeast of Hutchinson. A 2001 International 9900 owned by Borka by Borka Excavating and driven by Leighton Bender, 38, of Howard Lake collided with a 2019 Ford Fiesta owned and driven by Nicole Bissell, 19, of Hutchinson. Bissell was taken to Hutchinson Health for minor injuries. Everyone was wearing seat belts, and both vehicles were towed.
At 8:23 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and 110th Street, east of Glencoe. A 2013 Kia Optima LX owned and driven by Kristi Alberts, 55, of Glencoe collided with a 2012 Kia Sorento owned by Iraheta Lopez and driven by Virginia Lopez, 36, of Lester Prairie. Lopez was taken to Glencoe Regional Health. Everyone was wearing seat belts.
At 4:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a motorcycle crash on Vista Road, northwest of Hutchinson. Larry Heller, 74, of Hutchinson, the owner and driver of the 2004 Honda CBR 300, was taken to Hutchinson Health and the motorcycle was towed.
OCT 10: At 11:59 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a suspicious vehicle on 120th Street, northwest of Brownton. The deputy took an individual to Hutchinson.
OCT. 11: At 4:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on Castle Circle, northwest of Lester Prairie.
At 5:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. sign carsh on School Road S.W. The case was under investigation.
At 6:11 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft of fuel on South Street in Stewart. The deputy spoke to the individual, who agreed to pay.
OCT. 12: At 6:03 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a report of threats on Juniper St. South in Lester Prairie.
OCT. 13: At 4:26 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on North Street in Stewart.
At 4:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Grove Avenue, east of Silver Lake. A 2012 Ford COF owned and driven by Lynn Peterson, 77, of Wilma collided with a 2002 Ford SRW owned by Brent Reierson and driven by Anna Hawk, 38, of Silver Lake. Everyone was wearing seat belts and there were no injuries.
At 10:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Vista Road and Tiller Drive, north of Hutchinson. A 2008 Chevy Silverado owned and driven by Dylan Johnson, 20, of Cokato collided with a 1997 GMC Sierra owned by Brandon Hettling of Canby and driven by Adam Blackowiak, 19, of Hutchinson.
OCT 14: At 7:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on First Street Northeast, Plato. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
OCT 15: At 4:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Babcock Avenue, Lester Prairie. A 2007 GMC Sierra owned by James Gores and driven by Andrew Wilke, 46, of Stillwater collided with a 2004 Buick Century owned by Matthew Garrels, 25, of Hutchinson. The Sierra backed into the Buick Century, which was unoccupied. There were no injuries.