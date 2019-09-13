The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 6: At 3:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of Dairy Avenue and 120th Street, east of Glencoe. Glencoe police responded as well. A sheriff's deputy spoke to the driver and issued a citation.
At 6:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Lake Hook Road, northeast of Hutchinson. As a result, Craig Anthony Forbes, 36, of Hutchinson was taken to McLeod County Jail on charges of domestic assault. Hutchinson firefighters and Allina Ambulance also responded. One person was taken to Hutchinson Health.
At 9:44 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to the area of 200th Street, northeast of Silver Lake. Jose Luis Cano, 39, of Glencoe was arrested for allegedly violating a court order and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 10:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Melody Avenue and 110th Street, west of Glencoe. Joshua McKinney, 41, of Brownton was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, possessing brass knuckles and driving without a valid license.
SEPT. 7: At 11:36 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a violation of a court order on Powers Street, Stewart.
SEPT. 8: At 5:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a child custody issue on Powers Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
SEPT. 9: At 5:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a dog bite on 50th Street, southwest of Glencoe.
At 6:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a fire on Garden Avenue, north of Glencoe. Glencoe firefighters and Allina Ambulance responded.