The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 18: At 5:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a couch abandoned in the ditch in the area of Nature Avenue and 177th Street, northeast of Hutchinson. A report was made to McLeod County Solid Waste.
JULY 19: At 4:50 a.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson police respond to a fight on State Highway 7 East, Hutchinson.
At 9:22 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Vista Road, northwest of Hutchinson.
JULY 20: At 4:01 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a theft of gas on South Street, Stewart.
At 9:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation in a vehicle on 180th Street, Lester Prairie. Lester Prairie police and Minnetrista police assisted.
JULY 21: At 2:04 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a theft of gas on 11th Street East, Glencoe.
At 3 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Vale Avenue, southwest of Hutchinson.
JULY 22: At 3:21 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a domestic situation on Main Avenue West, Winsted.