The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 31: At 7:16 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a missing juvenile on 14th Street East, Glencoe.
AUG. 1: At 6:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a disturbance on 180th Street, west of Lester Prairie. The situation was mediated.
AUG. 2: At 3:42 a.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson police respond to an assault on California Street Northwest, Hutchinson.
At 10:47 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a bicyclist in the area of County Road 2 and Iris Road, south of Silver Lake. A sheriff's deputy escorted the bicyclist and cleared with no report.
AUG. 3: At 6:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on 120th Street, north of Glencoe. Glencoe police and firefighters, Minnesota State Patrol and Allina Ambulance assisted. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala owned and driven by Jacqulynn Gildea, 59, of Glencoe collided with a 2014 Harley Davidson owned and driven by Neil Hopp, 41, of Hutchinson. One person was taken to Glencoe Regional Health.
At 8:31 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson police respond to a fight on Roberts Road Southwest, Hutchinson.
At 11:34 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Silver Lake police respond to a fight in the area of Main Street and Oliver Avenue, Silver Lake.
AUG. 4: At 9:59 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on 110th Street, north of Glencoe.
At 2:19 p.m., the sheriff's office stopped to assist a motorist on the side of the road in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Cameo Circle, east of Glencoe. Major Sanders, 23, of Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly giving false information to a police officer.
At 5:52 p.m., the sheriff's office followed up on an assault that had been reported Aug. 3. The case is under investigation.