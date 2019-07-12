The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 3: At 3:42 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a possible theft on Ninth Street East, Glencoe.
JULY 4: At 11:09 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a report of gun shots in the area of Sixth Street North, Winsted. It was determined that the noise was created by fireworks.
At 4:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a medical on Front Street, Biscay. One male was deceased upon arrival.
At 11:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fireworks complaint on Grant Street and Court Street, Biscay. The sheriff's deputy spoke with those setting off fireworks.
JULY 5: At 5:12 a.m., the sheriff's office responded with Lester Prairie police to a utility shed fire on Hickory Street South, Lester Prairie.
At 10:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of an assault on State Highway 15, south of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
JULY 7: At 6:12 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Winsted police respond to a fight on First Street North, Winsted.