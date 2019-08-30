The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 21: At 12:39 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespassing issue on Major Avenue, south of Biscay. Sheriff's deputies spoke with the individuals.
AUG. 22: At 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 15 South, Hutchinson.
AUG. 23: At 4:14 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a domestic situation on Ninth Street East, Glencoe.
At 5:35 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a report of a burglary on DeSoto Avenue North, Glencoe.
AUG. 24: At 12:04 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on County Road 2, north of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
At 7:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious vehicle in the ditch in the area of Ulm Avenue and 210th Street, northwest of Hutchinson. The case is under investigation.
At 11:17 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Tagus Avenue, west of Brownton. A sheriff's deputy spoke with the driver and gave a verbal warning.
AUG. 25: At 2:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burglary in the area of County Road 2, north of Silver Lake.
At 6:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on South Street, Stewart.