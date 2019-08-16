The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 7: At 9:36 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Joshua Grant Gassler, 30, of Willmar for an alleged fifth-degree controlled substance crime and allegedly driving under the influence at a business on U.S. Highway 12, Harvey Township.
AUG. 8: At 9:45 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash at a residence on County Road 2, Forest Prairie Township.
At 6:54 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at an address on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township.
At 8:01 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a chemical leak at an address on State Highway 7, Cosmos Township. A sheriff's deputy stood by as Cosmos firefighters and Grove City firefighters secured the leak.
AUG. 9 At 8:02 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a vehicle rollover on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township. The driver left the scene prior to the arrival of sheriff's deputies. The investigation is ongoing.
At 11:01 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City.
AUG. 10: At 4:12 a.m., the sheriff's office conducted a welfare check at an address on Second Street North, Dassel. Myles Richard Dylan Gilbert, 23, of Dassel was arrested for an alleged probation violation.
AUG. 11: At 5:33 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on 650th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
AUG. 12: At 12:50 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on 213th Street, Collinwood Township.
At 2:37 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash on County Road 3, Manannah Township.
At 9:34 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Corrine Catherine Riebe, 39, of Darwin for alleged domestic assault at a residence on East Curran Street, Darwin.