The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 3: At 4:34 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a disturbance at an address on Milky Way Street, Cosmos. Sheriff's deputies mediated the situation.
At 10:20 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a fireworks complaint at an address on 553rd Avenue, Acton township.
JULY 4: At 9:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fireworks complaint on County Road 2, Forest Prairie Township.
At 11:02 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a fireworks complaint on 375th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
At 11:19 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 6, Collinwood Township. Daniel Robert Janke, 39, of Dassel was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence.
JULY 5: Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the sheriff's office received three reports of mailbox damage on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
JULY 6: At 10:40 p.m., the sheriff's office came across smoldering fireworks remains near a residence on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township. The items were stamped out and pulled from the roadway.
At 11:39 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township. Sheriff's deputies mediated the situation for the night.
JULY 7: At 12:50 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at a residence on 351st Street, Manannah.
At 2:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township. Craig Lee Redepenning, 49, of South Haven was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
JULY 9: At 6:28 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dale Gary Greiner, 53, of Cosmos on a Meeker County warrant for an alleged probation violation.