The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 21: At 11:45 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 235th Street, Dassel Township. A sheriff's deputy mediated the situation.
AUG. 22: At 1:33 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a violation of an order for protection at a residence on 323rd Street, Kingston Township.
At 11:07 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a car vs. deer crash on County Road 16 near 580th Street, Harvey Township. The vehicle and the deer had left the area upon the arrival of a sheriff's deputy.
AUG. 25: At 12:23 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jason Richard Grabinger, 37, of Willmar for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield.
At 2:05 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Retha Helen Lange, 39, of Atwater was arrested for an alleged violation of an order for protection.
At 7:26 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation that occurred on 310th Street, Swede Grove Township.
AUG. 26: At 2:42 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on State Street North, Eden Valley. Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Nathan Marty, 23, of Eden Valley on domestic assault charges.
At 8:21 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jacob Schmidt, 32, of South Haven for alleged third-degree driving while impaired and allegedly having an open bottle. The arrest happened during a traffic stop on State Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
AUG. 27: At 6 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a stolen fish house from a residence on 120th Street, Cedar Mills Township.