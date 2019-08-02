The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 24: At 3:12 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Ashley Michelle Smith, 42, of Litchfield on a McLeod County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court.
At 4:01 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kyle James Black, 23, of Litchfield on a Stearns County warrant for alleged failure to pay child support.
JULY 27: At 7:35 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kalil Kenneth Hardin-Newsome, 18, of Litchfield on County Road 34, Forest Prairie Township, on a Wright County warrant.
At 11:58 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Reese Thomas Jansen, 21, of Litchfield for driving while intoxicated.
JULY 29: At 2:37 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at an address on 238th Street, Dassel Township.
At 9:17 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on County Road 34, Forest Prairie Township.
At 7:39 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Timothy Albin Dobis, 55, of Watkins for alleged second-degree assault and domestic assault at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park.
JULY 30: At 7:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on County Road 15, Collinwood Township. Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle and arrested the driver, Kimberly Christa Holzer, 41, of Richfield for alleged third-degree driving while intoxicated.