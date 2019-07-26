The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 17: At 2:32 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at an address on 233rd Street, Dassel Township.
At 3:54 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash at an address on Third Street South, Grove City.
JULY 18: At 2:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at an address on 748th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
At 2:34 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a runaway on County Road 34, Darwin Township. The child was returned home.
JULY 19: At 12:51 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
At 4:10 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on County Road 9, Ellsworth Township.
JULY 20: At 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burning complaint at an address on 170th Street, Danielson Township. A citation was issued.
JULY 21: At 2 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on 193rd Street, Greenleaf Township.
JULY 22: At 6:19 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on West Taurus Street, Cosmos.
JULY 23: At 12:08 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a domestic situation at an address on State Street North, Eden Valley. The situation was mediated.
At 12:29 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of threats at an address on Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos.
At 12:08 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on North Jupiter Street, Cosmos. A sheriff's deputy mediated the situation and one person was taken to another location.