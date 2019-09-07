The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 29: At 11:26 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a residence on William Avenue East, Dassel.
AUG. 31: At 9:22 p.m., a sheriff's deputy observed illegal fireworks coming from a residence on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin Township. A warning was given.
At 10:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 12, Dassel Township. The driver was given a warning.
SEPT. 1: At 12:02 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Brady Nels Nelson, 25, of Plymouth during a traffic stop on Fourth Street, Dassel, for alleged fourth-degree driving under the influence.
At 4:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a disturbance at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. Tina Louise Stace, 38, of Cosmos and Jeremy Charles Whelplay, 33, of Shakopee were arrested for alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and for allegedly having meth in the presence of a child.
SEPT. 2: At 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at an address on State Highway 15, Collinwood Township.
At 3:49 pm., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at an address on 134th Street, Cedar Mills.
At 9:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of downed power lines on County Road 25, Swede Grove Township. Xcel Energy was called.
At 10:23 p.m., the sheriff's office was made aware of a downed power line on County Road 20, Union Grove Township. Xcel Energy was called.