The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 4: At 2:44 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on State Highway 55, Watkins.
SEPT. 5: At 8:53 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at an address on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 2:29 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on 720th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
SEPT. 6: At 9:26 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft by check at a business on State Highway 55, Kingston Township.
At 6:31 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at an address on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos.
At 9:38 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
SEPT. 7: At 12 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Robert Allen Rhodes, 42, of Hilltop for an alleged order for protection violation at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
At 11:47 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Chase Patrick Spindler, 27, of Richmond for allegedly driving under the influence. He was stopped around State Highway 55 and County Road 34, Forest Prairie Township.
SEPT. 8: At 7:17 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a property on 246th Street, Darwin Township.
At 10:24 a.m., the sheriff's office placed a terrier mix dog in the pound. It was found at a residence on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township.
SEPT. 10: At 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle on a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 12, Dassel Township. Jose Juan Obre-Giron, 30, of West St. Paul was arrested for allegedly driving after revocation, and on a Dakota County warrant.