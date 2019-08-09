The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 31: At 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township.
At 8:57 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a property damage crash on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
At 9:06 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a crash with an animal on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
AUG. 2: At 8:28 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on County Road 30, Manannah Township. A sheriff's deputy found the vehicle and a citation was issued.
At 2:42 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft on 547th Avenue near State Highway 4, Union Grove Township.
At 3:20 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a dog bite in the area of William Avenue and Maple Street, Dassel.
At 10:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of missing people at the Meeker County Fairgrounds. The missing people were found a short time later without incident.
AUG. 6 At 11:41 a.m., the sheriff's office picked up a dog at a property on William Avenue East, Dassel, and placed it in the pound.
At 11:42 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a personal injury crash on State Highway 14, Ellsworth Township. David Allen Sundblad, 42, of Hutchinson was cited for alleged failure to yield. Two people received minor injuries.
At 4:50 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of child neglect at a residence on First Street North, Dassel.