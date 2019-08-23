The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 14: At 11:36 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
At 1:12 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a business on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
At 6:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at a residence in the Watkins trailer park, Watkins.
At 8:11 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. William Michael Peterson, 49, of Willmar was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and allegedly giving false information, as well as for a Kandiyohi County warrant for felony drug charges.
AUG. 15: At 12:41 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
AUG. 16 At 4:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on County Road 6, Dassel Township.
At 10:43 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite that happened outside a business on Second Street North, Dassel.
AUG. 17: At 1:54 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Mercedes Rose Hoekstra, 24, of Paynesville for alleged third-degree driving while impaired on Ripley Street, Litchfield.
At 9:39 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jeremy Kirk Hoelzel, 45, of Litchfield for allegedly violating a protection order.
AUG. 19: At 1:14 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of drugs at an address on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield. A citation was issued.