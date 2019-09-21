The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 11: At 7:51 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on County Road 24, Darwin Township.
At 11:35 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jason Warren Kelm, 42, of Darwin at an address on 668th Avenue, Ellsworth Township, for an alleged probation violation and drug charges.
At 1:32 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Retha Helen Lange, 39, of Atwater at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos, for an alleged probation violation.
At 4:06 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Tony Ortiz, 52, of Litchfield on a warrant for an alleged supervised release violation.
SEPT. 12: At 4:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog complaint at a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. A sheriff's deputy delivered the dog to the pound.
At 11:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a domestic situation at an address on Fifth Street North, Grove City. The situation was mediated.
SEPT. 13: At 6:37 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Randy Frank Ecker, 69, of Kimball on County Road 27, Manannah Township, for allegedly driving under the influence.
SEPT. 14: At 1:57 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Sven Anson Johnson, 32, of Kandiyohi on County Road 14, Darwin Township, for allegedly driving under the influence.
At 5:26 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a property near Thoen Lake, Litchfield Township.
SEPT. 15: At 7:17 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a property on 246th Street, Darwin Township.
At 10:24 a.m., the sheriff's office placed a terrier mix dog in the pound. It was found at a residence on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township.
SEPT. 17: At 10:41 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kelly Jo Boylan, 49, of Wausau, Wisconsin, for allegedly driving under the influence on State Highway 55, Darwin.
At 10:13 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kevin John Hausladen, 32, of Litchfield at the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center on a Meeker County warrant.