The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 25: At 10:34 p.m., the sheriff's office brought a stray female dog to the pound. It was found in the area of State Highway 4 and 210th Street, Danielson Township.
SEPT. 26: At 1:19 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on 574th Avenue, Manannah Township.
At 2:06 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on 350th Street, North Kingston Township.
SEPT. 27: At 12:32 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft by check at a business on Second Street North, Dassel.
At 12:40 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft by check at a business on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
At 5:54 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Westen Philip Neumann, 31, of Hutchinson for alleged fifth-degree controlled substance sale, alleged fifth-degree controlled substance possession and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia at a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
SEPT. 30: At 1:58 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Austin Reid Matteson, 25, of Faribault at a residence on State Street North, Eden Valley, for alleged fifth-degree controlled substance possession, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and a Minnesota Department of Corrections violation. Jessica Brittany Lyn Posey, 23, of Paynesville was also arrested for alleged fifth-degree controlled substance possession and alleged possession of a hypodermic needle.
At 4:12 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Nickolas William Hurd, 33, of Litchfield at the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.